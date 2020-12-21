Missouri woman charged in child’s fentanyl death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman is jailed after a girl in her care died after ingesting fentanyl.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 35-year-old Stephanie K. Durbin of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody Dec. 11 on a charge of first-degree abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Police were called to Durbin’s home on May 17 and the girl was found unresponsive.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the child died of “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

A probable cause statement said a man who was at Durbin’s home told police that she was a frequent user of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

