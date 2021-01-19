Missouri’s COVID vaccine supply isn’t meeting the demand as those 65 and older become eligible

ST. LOUIS – Millions of Missouri residents now qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is a significant supply problem.

The largest population block of Missourians became eligible for the vaccine Monday, those 65 and older and those who are considered high risk, but there is not enough vaccine available right now to meet that demand.

There are now 3.2 million Missourians eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but so far Missouri has received less than half a million doses of the vaccine.

FOX 2 checked with several approved vaccination providers including the Dellwood Pharmacy on West Florissant Avenue. Everyone we talked with says they are still waiting for word from state officials on when a vaccine shipment will be sent to them.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force commander Dr. Alex Garza advises everyone to register with their health care providers or their county for the vaccine.

Many area health departments are working on plans to have mass vaccination sites at large venues, but for now, much of that is still in a holding pattern until more vaccine is received.

Dellwood Pharmacy said they are getting calls from all over the state from people asking if they have the vaccine. Right now they have to tell people no but they hope that changes soon.