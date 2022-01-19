More films could be made in Missouri if the ‘Show MO Act’ passes

Actor Jason Bateman arrives for the Netflix special screening of “Ozark” Season 2 on August 23, 2018 at the Arclight Hollywood theatre in Hollywood. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri State representative has filed a bill to provide tax credits for certain expenses related to film productions in the state. House Bill 2473, also known as the “Show MO Act,” was filed by representative LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis. The state’s film tax credit expired in 2013.

Similar bills have been filed over the past few years have been met with some opposition from lawmakers. A bill filed in 2019 by Republican Representative Kathryn Swan of Cape Girardeau would have also created a 20 percent tax credit for in-state expenses. The argument against that bill was that more tax credits are a bad idea.

“Our state misses out on dozens of productions to states like Georgia, which offers massive tax credits to companies that produce films, television series, and commercials,” Appelbaum said. “Even a show like Ozark that takes place in Missouri’s own Lake of the Ozarks is mostly filmed in Atlanta. The ‘Show MO Act’ will help make Missouri competitive with other states in capturing business we would not otherwise receive.”

Season 4 of Ozark starts streaming on Netflix on January 21.

The “Show MO Act” would give companies that produce films, and more the following:

20 percent tax credit for all qualifying film productions

Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if more than 50 percent of the production is filmed in Missouri

Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if at least 15 percent of the production is filmed in a rural or blighted area

Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if a certain number of Missouri residents are hired onto these productions

Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if the production depicts the state or region in a positive light

This bill joins similar legislation encouraging the entertainment industry to film in Missouri through tax incentives. Those include Senate Bills 721, 732, and 960 from state Sens. Angela Mosley, Doug Beck and Denny Hoskins.

More than $7.8 million was spent filming the major motion picture “Gone Girl” in southwest Missouri.