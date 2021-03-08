More than 600,000 masks anonymously donated to Oklahoma schools

Students wear masks as a teacher instructs them at Freedom Preparatory Academy on September 10, 2020 in Provo, Utah. – In person schooling with masks has started up in many Utah schools since shutting down in March of this year due to the covid-19 virus. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An anonymous donor is sending every public school in Oklahoma four KN95 masks for every teacher and school staffer, according to a release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education on Monday.

The move comes at a time when the vast majority of school districts are having in-person learning amid a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases, according to OSDE.

“Masks are important in our arsenal of successful COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We are extremely grateful to this donor for prioritizing our hard-working school personnel who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

The OSDE is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) to help distribute the masks over the next two weeks.

Along with the 400,000 KN95 masks, the donation includes 60,000 adult surgical masks, 104,000 youth masks for ages 6-12 and 50,000 masks for children up to 5 years of age.

“We are truly appreciative of this generous donation and for the invaluable teamwork involved in making sure the masks are delivered to each school across the state,” said Mark Gower, ODEMHS Director.