Mother of 2 Tulsa children who drowned ordered to trial

These undated photos released by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department show Tony, left, and Miracle Crook. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa woman whose two young children wandered away from an apartment and drowned has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges.

Court documents show 24-year-old Donisha Willis was ordered to trial Monday on two second-degree murder charges for the deaths in May of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook.

This undated photo provided by the Tulsa County Jail in Tulsa, Okla., shows Donisha Willis. The Oklahoma medical examiners office has ruled that two Tulsa children whose bodies were found in waterways in May 2020, accidentally drowned. Autopsy reports released Friday say both 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River. The mother of the children, Willis, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths. (Tulsa County Jail via AP)

She also is charged with assaulting a police officer and has pleaded not guilty.

The children were found drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.