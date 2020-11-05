Mother of Springfield man killed by DEA shares son’s memory, expresses her frustration

SPRINGFIELD (KOLR) — The grieving mother of a Springfield man shares the memory of her son, and expresses frustration with the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Monday, at 1827 S. Maryland Avenue, the DEA says while doing surveillance, they approached a man they believed committed a felony violation related to drugs.

While engaged in conversation, agents say 25-year-old Caleb Slay walked up, and they claim a physical altercation ensued, resulting in agents shooting and killing Slay in the front yard of his home.

Still very much in the grieving process, Tina Slay Richardson recounted the experience she went through when her son was killed, and now she’s looking for answers.

“Answers will not come quickly,” Richardson says.

She describes finding out there was something happening involving her son.

“The neighbors across the street called my father and said, ‘You need to come to Caleb. Something is wrong, something is very wrong. Something bad is happening. My husband Daniel was driving home from work and he called me and said, ‘Tina something is wrong. There is about 30 police cars and two ambulances at Calebs house,'” says Richardson.

When she arrived, she waited at the end of the street as instructed by police, desperate to get closer to her son.

“The sand and bricks you see here, this is where my son took his last breath. Caleb left us one last message, because his blood was a perfect heart on the ground.”

Tina expressed frustration that word of her son’s death was released to the public so quickly, and says she felt disrespected at the scene.

“I asked to walk in the street come down to the medical examiners van, and place my hands on the van. Just to tell my son I loved him and that I was here. I was denied that right,” says Richardson.

Now, holding onto the memories of her son who loved football, his family, and friends – the grieving mother wants to know why her son had to be killed.

“This has got to stop. I didn’t want to join this club, I’m in this club now. I am a staunch investigator of my own. I don’t let anything go. With my last breath on this earth, I will get justice for my son, and I feel like we weren’t treated with enough respect, and it’s wrong,” says Richardson.



While Slay was shot by the DEA, the investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department.

The DEA says a gun was recovered at the scene, but the SPD could not confirm whether it was in Slay’s possession at the time of the shooting.

This Saturday, a vigil is being held for Slay at Kickapoo High School’s football field at 5:30 pm.