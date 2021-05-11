Muskogee police issue Amber Alert for 8-year-old boy

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Muskogee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy taken from the bus stop by his noncustodial parent on Monday.

Jaiden Johnson was last seen in Muskogee at around 5:13 p.m., wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black & purple Jordan tennis shoes.

Police say he is with his mother, Temicah Simpson, 39, who “appears to be having some kind of mental breakdown and it is unknown whether she will take Jaiden for treatment that is medically necessary.”

She may be traveling in a white 2011 Nissan Maxima (4D), with Oklahoma license plate LKL668.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact police at (918) 683-8000

