LEBANON, Mo. — A Lebanon man was arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd-degree burglary.

According to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd E. Tabor III, 49, was arrested after he made forced entry into a garage located in the 26000 block of Lake Shore Drive.

At 8:30 a.m. on August 9, Tabor allegedly stole a bicycle, clothes, and personal items inside the garage. The victim interrupted the burglary and called 911. He fled the scene on the bike.

Just before noon, police managed to locate Tabor near Grand Lake Circle.

The press release stated a citizen near the Grand Lake residence saw Tabor come out of the woods, dressed in what the witness called, a brown blanket. The witness said Tabor was walking between houses and saw him take a chainsaw. Tabor was inside a shed.

Tabor was naked at the time of the arrest. The blanket was actually a drop cloth stolen from the Lake Shore Drive burglary. The chainsaw Tabor had in his possession belonged to the owner of the shed.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.

A probable cause statement was sent to the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office, for consideration of formal charges.

He was released at the expiration of the 24-hour probable cause hold.

Tabor is currently on parole. His criminal history dates back to 1990.

“Tabor has a minimum of 19 felony convictions, dating back to 1990, including several burglaries. He has been to prison nine times. There appears to be a pattern that he is not capable of completing parole successfully. Why he is out of prison on parole defies logic,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

“Every time he is back in our community, he goes back to breaking into people’s homes and stealing. The powers to be on the Parole Board can argue all day he is non-violent, but when he was arrested this time, he was in an attached garage to a house, apparently high on drugs and the people were at home. It doesn’t get more dangerous than that,” Millsap added. “With his history, he needs to be in prison, not terrorizing this community. This is not a guy who screwed up once and did his time and wants to better himself, this is a career criminal.”