Nautical Distancing at the lake for Memorial Day Weekend

BRANSON, Mo.– Memorial Day Weekend begins in a few days and Marinas are preparing for crowds.

Co-owner of State Park Marina, Bob Cox, says they are expecting a decent amount of people this weekend.

“We’ve modified our rental program to try to make smart decisions on how to get folks out on the water safely,” said Cox, “We disinfect the boats every morning before a family would go on them. We clean them and disinfect them again that night in preparation for the next day.”

All of his rentals now feature a safety tag that reads the last time they were sanitized. He is also taking online orders so that he can take parties directly to their boat without coming inside the marina’s lobby.

Cox says he coined the new phrase ‘nautical distancing’ instead of social distancing.

“So the lake for so many of us is the ultimate COVID-19 getaway, ” said Cox. “And we’re calling it nautical distancing.”

“I mean it sounds radical,” said Cole Dupont and Kate Wilson, customers. “Nautical sounds radical, I love it. I’m loving it, how do you feel about it? Naw I love it. I haven’t heard that but I love it.”

The meaning of nautical distancing is the space between the party on one boat and another.

Missouri State Trooper and water patrol officer, Robert Wilkins says they will be out this weekend. He encourages the public to use their best judgment, and use safe boating practices while out on the lake this weekend.

“It just creates some hazards from floating debris and stuff,” said Wilkins. “As these floods wash down into the lake, they do carry some logs, limbs and things like that.”

Wilkins also warns people to make sure to inspect their boats before they leave this weekend.