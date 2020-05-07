Mayes County authorities search for missing 2-year-old boy

SALINA, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is joining 10 other agencies in a massive effort to find a missing 2-year-old.

According to Major Rod Howell, the boy, Jesse Dale Young, went missing around 11:20 Wednesday morning.

He was last seen on foot on his family’s property just north of Salina, wearing a Pull Up diaper and blue Croc style shoes.

Jesse is 3’3″ tall and weighs 35 pounds.





K-9 units, aircraft, drones, mounted patrol, ATV’s, and foot patrol are all in the effort to find the toddler.

Per Major Rod Howell with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office

We will continue to conduct grid searches of the surrounding area which consists of a very diverse terrain. We would like to thank all agencies that are assisting for the resources that they are providing in the ongoing search. MAYES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

At this time, the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to respond to the scene, but they are asking anyone who has seen anything to call 918-825-3535 or 911.

Mayes County authorities are on scene as well as the Salina Police Department, Locust Grove Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, GRDA Police, Disney Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Mesta Ambulance service, Disney Fire Department, Pryor Fire Department and the Mayes County Emergency Management Team.