New Branson Aquarium open to the public

BRANSON, Mo. — Fish and fun, the Branson Aquarium on the boardwalk is now open for visitors.

The aquarium building was built completely from scratch with the weather and a pandemic trying to get in the way.

Director of Husbandry Steve Bitter says the aquarium is a more complicated building because of the work needed to sustain our aquatic friends.

Bitter says in addition to the water treatment, plumbing and life support needed for an aquarium, they also have specialized music and lighting to give animal lovers and fish enthusiasts a full experience.

“We have over 250 species of animals,” Bitter said. “There are 5,000 individuals. It’s been really a joy to bring all these animals from all over the world and put them into these habitats that are specially designed to let them live and display natural behaviors and hopefully put on a really great show for everybody.”

Bitter says that in order to allow for covid guidelines you should buy your tickets online and wear a mask for your visit.