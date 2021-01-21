New technology allows threats to Oklahoma schools to be reported by text

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Thursday students, teachers and staff can now report threats in Oklahoma schools via text message.

The OSDE says the new technology will “enhance statewide school safety and security to an already existing telephone tip line.”

“Students need to feel safe and comfortable for meaningful learning to occur,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We must do everything in our power to ensure student safety, and we are grateful for this partnership that allows for us to expand the tip line.”

Suspicious activity or concerns can be reported by texting “OKS Threat” to 226787. Texting a tip will allow for anonymous, two-way communication, images and video to be sent 24 hours a day.

Officials said any incident that could compromise the safety or security of any Oklahoma school or school-sanctioned event should be reported. 

The funding for the texting add-on to OSSI’s tip line came from a $250,000 grant awarded to OSDE by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

