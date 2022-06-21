NORMAN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Norman Police Department announced that it is looking for an endangered, missing teen girl.

The department reported that Chloe Kendall, 16, went missing on June 15 at approximately 6 p.m. They added that she is on required medication that was left behind at her residence. Investigators stated that she may have been wearing pink shorts, black Nike shoes and a t-shirt.

She is described as 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about her, please call the Norman PD at (405) 321-1444 or dial 911.