TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northeastern State University has one of the best online degree programs in the U.S., according to a new ranking on the college guidance website “Abound.”

According to the website’s 100 Best Online Colleges 2022 list, NSU was one of two public universities in Oklahoma that made the ranking, the other being Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.

Jerol Skinner, executive director for NSU Online and the Center for Teaching and Learning said the Tahlequah school is committed to expanding its online program to better meet students’ needs. According to Skinner, remote course offerings are tailored to fit students’ schedules while supplying the same high-quality, accredited education as those opting for in-person instruction.

“It [the ranking] doesn’t surprise me really,” Skinner said. “This is a direct result of the NSU community coming together to meet the students where they are.”

Skinner also says NSU has been working to improve online support services as well for students.

In addition to being available to provide students online support, Skinner said NSU Online also provides students tools and guides to further aid studying online, such as the Learner Readiness Tool.

“The learner readiness tool really just provides tips on what it takes to be a proficient online student,” he said.

Students can reportedly use the tool to self-assess if an online learning environment is the best fit for them while being provided resources on how to excel in an online environment if they enroll within the university.

According to the release, NSU is also working with faculty to expand professional development opportunities so they have the tools and skills needed to provide the best instruction online. This reportedly includes industry best practices such as training in web accessibility standards and helpful tools meant to aid online instruction.

“In the wake of the pandemic and its effect on in-person learning, online colleges have seen an explosion in popularity. This continues a decade-long movement of students to this flexible learning option,” Abound noted on the importance of their online colleges list. “But as convenient and welcome as this new learning avenue is, there are lots of low-quality online programs. It is important that students find reputable, affordable, and flexible programs that help students advance in their careers. The following online colleges are not only accredited, but they have also undergone additional, thorough vetting for a supportive student experience.”

To learn more about the online programs offered at NSU, click here.