TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northeastern State University announced its plans for the upcoming commencement ceremonies of its 2022 spring and summer graduates.

According to a press release from the university, there will be ceremonies on May 6,7 and 9 with just over 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees in Tahlequah and Tulsa.

The Oklahoma College of Optometry ceremony will take place on Friday, May 6 at 4 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts on the Tahlequah campus. The College of Liberal Arts ceremony will also take place on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the NSU Event Center on the Tahlequah campus.

The Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions ceremony will be on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. in the NSU Event Center. The College of Business & Technology and College of Education ceremony will take place on May 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the NSU Event Center.

The ceremony for all NSU Broken Arrow colleges will take place on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the ORU Mabee Center in Tulsa.

Addressing the graduates and guests at the 2022 spring commencement ceremonies will be Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Allison D. Garrett.

NSU says there will no tickets or a per-student limit on guests for any of the ceremonies. You can watch a live stream of the ceremonies here.

For more information, visit the university’s website.