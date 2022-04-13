STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa surveyed the damage in Stilwell, Oklahoma and determined the damage was from a tornado.

According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, the damage consistent with the tornado began on the northwest side of Stilwell and continue to the east-northeast for a few miles. The tornado will be rated EF-1, according to NWS.

Adair County Emergency Management reported that the morning storm that hit the area had high winds that caused some structural damage.

  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney
  • Bryan Maloney

Preliminary reports also said that multiple businesses had been damaged and some residences reported roof damage.

More information will be released later regarding the tornado.