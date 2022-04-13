STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa surveyed the damage in Stilwell, Oklahoma and determined the damage was from a tornado.

According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, the damage consistent with the tornado began on the northwest side of Stilwell and continue to the east-northeast for a few miles. The tornado will be rated EF-1, according to NWS.

Adair County Emergency Management reported that the morning storm that hit the area had high winds that caused some structural damage.

Preliminary reports also said that multiple businesses had been damaged and some residences reported roof damage.

More information will be released later regarding the tornado.