ODOC: Man who walked away from correctional center arrested

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who walked away from an Oklahoma correctional center last week has been arrested.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections agents and facility security staff were searching for Jeremiah V. Hobbs, 40, who walked away early Thursday morning from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.

Hobbs is serving an eight-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary. Security staff at the men’s minimum-security prison discovered him missing around 5 a.m. that day.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Hobbs was arrested by ODOC agents and U.S. Marshals after he was located during a traffic stop at a convenience store in Broken Arrow with his girlfriend, Sara Stocum.

She was also arrested and will be booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center for harboring a fugitive.

Hobbs will be held at Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington for a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 precautions.

ODOC has submitted to prosecutors the results of its investigation for a potential felony escape charge.