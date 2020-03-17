Officer Walsh: A fallen hero

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed while he tried to save a shooting victim at the Kum n Go on East Chestnut Expressway near Prince Lane.

Officer Walsh started serving with the Springfield Police Department in 2016.

He was an Army veteran and active in the army reserves for 10 years.

Officer Walsh was from Springfield, attended Glendale High School and attended Ozarks Technical Community College.

He was 32 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Police Chief Paul Williams says Officer Walsh died a hero rushing in to protect members of his community.

Williams said his courage should be an example to us all.

Officer Walsh was one of four people who were shot by the gunman.

Police are working to find out a motive for this shooting.