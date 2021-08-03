Officials: 150,000 Oklahomans receive healthcare benefits due to Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 150,000 Oklahomans are now receiving healthcare benefits due to Medicaid expansion.

“We are eager to serve this new group of adults who now have health care coverage and can receive the care they need,” said OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett. “However, we know there [are] more Oklahomans who are eligible who still need to apply. We are currently working with our community partners to reach those hard-to-find eligible adults. We encourage Oklahomans to spread the word to their family and friends in hopes of providing health care coverage to those who need it.”

Organizers say that Oklahomans need to gather their documents ahead of time and then apply online or call 800-987-7767.

Those who apply by phone or online will receive notification of their status immediately. Those who choose to print off the application will have a 14-21 day wait time. All approved applicants will receive a letter by mail.

“For those Oklahomans who have been approved for SoonerCare through expansion, we encourage them to locate a provider, which will teach them healthy lifestyle choices, identify and treat common medical conditions and make referrals to specialists,” added Corbett. “A provider tool is located on our website for Oklahomans to search by plan (SoonerCare), provider name, facility, specialty, state and city.”