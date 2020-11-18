Officials: 3 southwest Missouri hunters hurt opening weekend

Around the Region
Posted: / Updated:
Deer Hunting_1510444602125.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Conservation officials say three hunters in southwestern Missouri accidentally shot themselves during last weekend’s opening of firearms deer season.

The Springfield News-Leader says none of the shootings were life-threatening.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says it will not release details of the shootings until its investigations into them are complete.

Justin McGuire is the department’s hunter education and shooting range coordinator and says many such accidental shootings happen while hunters are handling or transporting guns.

McGuire says keeping the actions on firearms open and the muzzles pointed in a safe direction “removes all doubt.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers