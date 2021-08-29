OG&E crews deployed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida

(Image courtesy of OG&E)

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gas & Electric deployed over 200 crew members to Louisiana to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, a crew made up of over 50 truck, 240 linemen and more additional staff left from Shawnee, Oklahoma en route for Shreveport, Louisiana then on to Baton Rouge to assist with restoring power in anticipation of outages brought on by the storm, which made landfall Sunday afternoon.

“Our crews are ready to go to work. We take pride in lending our resources and expertise to restore power to Entergy Louisiana’s customers should Hurricane Ida impact their electric service,” said Andrea Dennis, OG&E Vice President of Transmission & Distribution Operations.

OG&E  is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance and Southeast Electrical Exchange, which dispatches mutual assistance teams in cases of widespread outages.

Mutual assistance crews are typically deployed for up to 14 days. The company will send additional support if needed.

