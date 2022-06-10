OKLAHOMA/RIVER VALLEY (KNWA/KFTA) — Severe weather impacted OG&E’ electric company’s coverage area Friday morning leaving several power outages as well as wind and tree damage.

As of 11 a.m., OG&E says approximately 7,200 customers are without service, and outages are scattered throughout the service area.

Additional personnel has been mobilized to assist with restoring power as crews assess the situation and work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

The electric company asks that its crews have access to the property of those affected. OG&E says as tree limbs that are in or interfering with power lines are cleared, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but will not remove the debris. The disposal of storm debris is the customer’s responsibility.

Workers ask you to please stay safe and away from downed power lines and anything they are touching. Report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.

Those affected can sign up for myOGEalerts to receive outage information by text, email, and/or phone or report outages by text.

If you wish to report an outage, visit their website or call 800-522-6870. To view the System Watch map of reported outages, visit oge.com/outage.