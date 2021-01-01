‘Oh My Goodness!’ Oklahoma meteorologist excited to see thunder snow during Facebook Live!

Around the Region

by: Kari King

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Oh my goodness! did you see that?”

KFOR Meteorologist Jon Slater was excited to see a rare site in Oklahoma – thunder snow!

Slater was live on Facebook when when a record-breaking winter storm was slamming into Oklahoma City overnight.

“Did you see that? Did you see that? Thunder sn… Did you see that? THUNDER SNOW” said Slater. “There was a lightning bolt that just hit downtown Oklahoma City while I’m talking about the snow.”

Slater is a seasoned meteorologist, but this was his first time reporting live while the thunder snow happened.

“We are having thunder snow in Oklahoma City. Unbelievable. WOW, and it wasn’t like a flash or a rumble it was a lightning strike and a crack! Oh my goodness, said Slater. “You know what folks? I’m checking that off my bucket list.”

The KFOR 4Warn Storm Team will keep you updated on the storm.

Send your photos of the snowfall! OR if you caught video of the thunder snow, send that to us!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

