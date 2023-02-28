OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill that would reduce the penalties for cockfighting has passed a committee in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

According to a media release, state Rep. Justin Humphrey, a Republican from District 19, “secured passage of House Bill 2530,” which would reduce cockfighting violations to misdemeanors. The measure would also allow 5 percent of a county’s voters to call an election on the issue by submitting a petition to the county election board.

“This is about criminal justice reform and bringing fairness to sentencing,” Humphrey said. “Drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl have killed hundreds of Oklahomans, but possession of these drugs results in only a misdemeanor. Meanwhile, fighting chickens continues to be a felony punishable by ten years of incarceration. To perhaps ask it better, How many people have died from chicken fighting?”

Humphrey said that he is “very proud to carry House Bill 2530.” The bill received a do-pass recommendation from the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee and it is now eligible to be considered on the House floor.