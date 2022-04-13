CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a case of child abuse at the request of the Caddo County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 10 after 5 a.m., the Caddo County dispatch center received a 911 call from the 200 block of 3rd Street in Cement. The caller reported a four-month-old in the home was having breathing issues.

EMS was dispatched to the scene and transported the baby to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The baby girl was then life-flighted to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Doctors reported that the baby had significant brain injuries. Based on evidence recovered during the initial investigation, the baby’s father, 29-year-old Kyle Bucher, was interviewed by agents at the hospital.

Based on information gathered in the interview, Bucher was taken into custody on April 11 and Caddo County deputies transported him to the Caddo County Jail. He is facing one charge of child abuse by injury related to this incident.

The baby is still hospitalized in critical condition.