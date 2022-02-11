PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 11, Jacob Tyler Spears, 23, turned himself in to law enforcement in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma.

Spears is facing multiple child pornography charges, and agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force had asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Spears had an active arrest warrant for the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Distribution of Child Pornography

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes act

The case against Spears began after a social media platform reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was posting images that were flagged as child pornography. The OSBI ICAC Task Force received the information and opened an investigation.

The investigation led to Spears as the user that uploaded/shared the child pornography images.