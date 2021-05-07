Oklahoma AG secures $2.6M refund for malaria drug purchase

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma Attorney Gen. Mike Hunter speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Hunter has secured a $2.6 million refund for the purchase of a malaria drug once touted by President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19. Hunter announced the agreement on Friday, May 7, 2021, with California-based FFF Enterprises. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general has secured a $2.6 million refund for the purchase of a malaria drug once touted by President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the agreement on Friday with California-based FFF Enterprises.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills in April 2020, at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The drug has since been shown to have little or no effect on severe cases of COVID-19.

A former state health official chalked up Oklahoma’s purchase to something that happens in “the fog of war.”

After ​the federal Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization, the Oklahoma State Health Department asked the attorney general to get involved.

Attorney General Hunter said he appreciates the company’s willingness to work with the state.

MUTUAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

“I commend the leadership at FFF Enterprises who worked with us to return the state’s supply of hydroxychloroquine while giving the state a refund,” Attorney General Hunter said. “They recognized we were in competition with every other state in the nation to get whatever we could to protect Oklahomans. When it was determined the drug wasn’t effective in combatting the virus, they did the right thing by refunding our money. FFF is the type of company that Oklahoma likes to do business with, and we appreciate their partnership.”