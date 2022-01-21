Oklahoma bill filed to designate Holy Bible as official state book

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Jan. 21 news release announced Rep. Tammy Townley has filed a house bill to name the Holy Bible as Oklahoma’s official state book.

Townley said Oklahoma residents are “people of great faith” and that the Bible is integral to faith and important to many Oklahomans.

She is also a former owner of a Christian Bible store.

According to data from Pew Research Center, 79% of residents identify as Christians.

Wycliffe Bible Translators estimates that the Bible is available in 717 different languages, giving nearly 6 billion people access to the book in its entirety.

“Even when we don’t always agree with each other, we always know that we have a foundation higher than politics that we can rely on to remain unshakeable when times are tough,” Townley said.

Bill HB3890 is available for consideration in the upcoming Feb. 7 legislative session.

