OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill that looks to hold drunk drivers accountable has passed the Oklahoma House.

House Bill 2130 would allow the court to order any person convicted of drunk driving or other intoxicating substance to pay child support if they cause a crash that kills a parent or guardian.

Payments would last until each child turns 18 or when they graduate high school. The bill now heads to the Senate.