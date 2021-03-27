Oklahoma County Detention Center officer taken hostage, jail on lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center is on lockdown after at least one detention officer was taken hostage.

A Detention Center public information officer confirmed that at least one detention officer is being held hostage on the jail’s 10th floor.

Officials are investigating a hostage situation at the oklahoma county jail. Very little information confirmed at this point. @kfor pic.twitter.com/obfaoJOZvP — Angela Shen (@AngelaShenTV) March 27, 2021

No information was provided on how many inmates took the officer hostage, nor on how long this emergency situation has been transpiring.

A TAC team is on route to the jail.

Oklahoma County Jail

A video is circulating that allegedly shows the inmates after they seized the detention officer’s phone and recorded a video of them holding him hostage. The video was reportedly posted on the Facebook page that belongs to the officer.

In the video, an inmate looks at the camera and says that they were doing what had to be done because they have no food and cannot take showers at the jail. Another inmate is then seen standing over the crouched detention officer with his hand on the back of his neck, berating him.

The inmate holding the phone can then be heard saying that the water in the jail does not work and the toilets are backed up.

The public information officer at the Detention Center would not confirm that the video is from the account of the detention officer.

This is an active situation. Stay with KFOR as this story develops.