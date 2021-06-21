Oklahoma couple sentenced for child sex abuse charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tahlequah couple has been sentenced after pleading to multiple charges of child sex abuse in Cherokee County District Court.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, 37-year old Jennifer Mason plead guilty to 1 count of Child Sexual Abuse to a Child Under the Age of 18 and 1 count of Procuring, Producing, Distributing, or Possessing Child Pornography.

She was sentenced to a term of 20 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

On March 25, 2021, Mason’s husband, 44-year-old John Haynes, entered a plea of Nolo Contendere to 1 count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and 1 count of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

The Cherokee County District Judge sentenced him to a term of 25 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Additionally, Haynes will be a lifetime registered sex offender.

The investigation was initiated when policer where informed of chat logs that suggested Haynes sexually abused an infant child and that Jennifer had also participated.

On May 1, 2020, OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Agents and the Department of Homeland Security Tulsa Agents executed a federal search warrant at their home in Tahlequah.

Based upon the evidence collected, Haynes was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Mason was later found to be involved with abuse of the infant and was arrested June 16, 2020. Jennifer was also booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Based on the investigation and a review of evidence collected during the search warrant, OSBI ICAC Agents were able to locate an additional child victim in Virginia who was safely rescued.