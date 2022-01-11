Oklahoma death row inmates seek firing squad as alternative

Around the Region

by: SEAN MURPHY

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. Two Oklahoma death row inmates facing executions in the coming months offered firing squad as a less problematic alternative to the state’s three-drug lethal injection, one of their attorneys told a federal judge on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for two Oklahoma death row inmates facing executions in the coming months offered firing squad as a less problematic alternative to the state’s three-drug lethal injection.

Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary delay to their upcoming executions. Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27, while Postelle is set for execution on Feb. 17.

Friot did not issue a decision Monday on the inmates’ motion, but said he hoped to release an order by the end of the week.

Friot has said in order for the two inmates to be added to a lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s three-drug method, they needed to select an alternative method.

