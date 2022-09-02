OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced it is expanding the eligibility criteria for the Monkeypox vaccine.

According to a release, the vaccine will now include pre-exposure prophylaxis (PreP). Those newly eligible include anyone who identifies as a gay or bisexual man, a man who has sex with men, or a transgender person and plans to engage in sex with two or more partners, sex at a commercial sex venue, sex in association with an event or venue, or sex in a geographical area where monkeypox is circulating in the community at high levels, in the near future.

“We are excited to move to the next phase of our JYNNEOS vaccine rollout and offer vaccine to more Oklahomans,” said Jolianne Stone, the State’s Epidemiologist. “We know vaccines play a critical role in helping to stop the transmission of many diseases, including monkeypox.”

The FDA’s approval of an alternative dosing approach increases the amount each JYNNEOS vial offers, causing one vial of the vaccine to now produce four to five doses, greatly increasing Oklahoma’s supply.

“The rollout of the JYNNEOS vaccine has been an ever-evolving process and we are keeping a close watch on the amount of vaccine we have in the state,” said Stone. “At this point, we are confident we have a sufficient supply of vaccine to equitably distribute it to this next group of individuals.”

If you believe you meet the criteria for a vaccine, contact your local county health department, call 211 option 8 or talk with a trusted healthcare provider.

For more information on monkeypox or to view the full list of criteria visit, Monkeypox (oklahoma.gov).