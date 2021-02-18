Oklahoma girl dead after falling into frozen pond while trying to save dog

DEWAR, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday night that a 17-year-old girl died after walking out on a frozen pond to try to retrieve a dog.
Troopers said she fell through the ice and was pronounced dead by a medical examiner.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name.
The news comes after area authorities remind everyone not to walk on frozen bodies of water.
[1 PM 2/17/21] Remember to not attempt to walk on frozen lakes and ponds. Any ice may not be sufficient to support your weight. pic.twitter.com/L59lk7rgOu— NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) February 17, 2021