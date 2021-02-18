Oklahoma girl dead after falling into frozen pond while trying to save dog

DEWAR, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday night that a 17-year-old girl died after walking out on a frozen pond to try to retrieve a dog.

Troopers said she fell through the ice and was pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

The news comes after area authorities remind everyone not to walk on frozen bodies of water.

