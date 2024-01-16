OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session of Oklahoma’s Legislature beginning January 29 to seek a .25% reduction in the personal income tax for every resident in the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“From day one, I’ve called on the Legislature to give Oklahomans a much-deserved tax cut,” said Stitt. “With record-breaking savings and a strong economic outlook, there’s no time like the present to deliver a pay raise to all Oklahomans. Let’s get this across the finish line before we head into regular session.”

“With $5.4 billion in savings, a strong economy, and fiscally conservative policies, Oklahoma is well-positioned to reduce the personal income tax burden on all four million Oklahomans,” the release said.

The executive order can be found here.