Oklahoma governor and attorney general sue Biden administration over National Guard vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, along with Attorney General John O’Connor, announced in a press release on Thursday, Dec. 2, that they are suing President Joe Biden’s administration over a vaccine mandate for the National Guard.

“The U.S. Constitution, the Oklahoma Constitution, and U.S. Code Title 32 are all clear: as governor, I am the Commander-in-Chief of the Oklahoma National Guard,” Gov. Stitt said. “Therefore, unless mobilized by the President of the United States under U.S. Code Title10, I retain the authority for all training and governance of the Oklahoma National Guard – including determining if and how training guidelines issued by the president will be implemented.”

The release says U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “declared his intention” to proceed with punishment that individually targets members of the Oklahoma National Guard by withholding their pay for not being vaccinated while under Title 32 status.

“It is unconscionable that President Biden and his administration are choosing to play politics with military paychecks, especially amid the highest inflation rate in 30 years and so close to the holiday season,” Gov. Stitt said.

The Oklahoma governor also says it was “hypocritical” of Secretary Austin to address the importance of medical readiness while failing to mention National Guard members are not provided health care and must purchase it themselves, according to his statement.

“If medical readiness is truly that high of a priority to the Department of Defense, it should provide health care for all National Guard Soldiers and Airmen like it does for active duty service members.”

The governor said he will continue to protect the state of Oklahoma from “unconstitutional federal overreach coming from the Biden administration.”