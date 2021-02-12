Oklahoma governor declares emergency ahead of winter storm

A car drives east on Interstate 244 just east of Harvard Ave. as ice coats the landscape, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is declaring a state of emergency ahead of a major winter storm expected to begin during the weekend.

Stitt issued the emergency declaration Friday for all 77 counties in the state. The declaration suspends requirements for oversized vehicles used for emergency relief and utility restoration. It also activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and allows state agencies to make emergency acquisitions.

A storm pushing into the state late Saturday night is expected to bring heavy snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts bitter cold temperatures with wind chills of between -25 to -35 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

