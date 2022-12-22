OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in the state in advance of a severe winter storm hitting the area.

According to a media release, the order covers all 77 Oklahoma counties and will be in effect for seven days. Gov. Stitt issued the order on the evening of December 21.

The storm may result in power outages, hazardous road conditions and potential for an increased demand for liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels, according to the release. The Executive Order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

The complete text of the order can be read here.