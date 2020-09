Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces plans to reopen Oklahoma businesses after closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses can reopen Friday, April 24, if they maintain social distancing and serve customers by appointment only. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt and state officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the State Capitol to give an update on COVID-19.

The briefing will focus on advances in hospital treatments and the continued distribution of Remdesivir.

You can watch the press conference on Governor Stitt’s YouTube page.