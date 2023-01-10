OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order forming the Child Welfare Task on the first day of his second term, Jan. 10.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, 12 members will make up the task force, and their focus will be to improve Oklahoma’s child welfare system.

“One of a state’s most important responsibilities is to protect the lives and safety of its citizens. Paramount among these, is protecting and enhancing the lives of our children. Some of the hardest and most difficult work that any state does is in child welfare. We must continue to meet this challenge head on. As governor, I am committed to protecting our youngest and future generations,” the executive order states.

The release says the task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations regarding policies, programs and proposed legislation that will: