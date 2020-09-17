Oklahoma governor: No mask mandate despite recommendation

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference at the Central Oklahoma PPE distribution warehouse Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma had the fifth highest rate of newly reported coronavirus cases last week, according to a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and the task force is again recommending a statewide mandate require masks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said again Thursday that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The tasks force’s weekly report has, with the exception of one week, since early August repeatedly recommended a statewide mask mandate.

Stitt, who has encouraged mask wearing, said he does not believe a mandate is enforceable and should be a decision made by individual cities.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 73,318 total confirmed virus cases and 930 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.