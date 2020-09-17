Oklahoma governor: No mask mandate despite recommendation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said again Thursday that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The tasks force’s weekly report has, with the exception of one week, since early August repeatedly recommended a statewide mask mandate.
Stitt, who has encouraged mask wearing, said he does not believe a mandate is enforceable and should be a decision made by individual cities.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 73,318 total confirmed virus cases and 930 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.