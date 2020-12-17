Oklahoma Governor to prioritize teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA/AP) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, MD, and other state officials will announce increased prioritization for Oklahoma teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a 12 p.m. press conference at the State Capitol.

An Oklahoma City emergency room nurse has become the first person in the state to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Hannah White laughed before and after the vaccination Monday, saying she felt no pain and encouraged others to get vaccinated as they become eligible.

Hannah White, left, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room, becomes the first person in Oklahoma to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The first 33,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began arriving in Oklahoma Monday.

Front-line health care workers will be the first vaccinated, followed by long-term care providers and residents, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and pharmacy staff who will administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.

The state health department has reported 2,099 new virus cases and eight additional deaths.