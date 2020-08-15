Oklahoma governor’s secretary of education steps down

FILE – In this July 9, 2020, file photo Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education is the latest member of the governor’s cabinet to announce his resignation.

Secretary of State Michael Rogers told the governor this week that he plans to resign from his positions as both Stitt’s secretary of education and his chief policy negotiator.

In a letter to Stitt on Wednesday, Rogers said he planned to continue working as secretary of state. But he said trying to juggle all three positions was too time-consuming.

Stitt announced this week that he had hired former state Senate leader Brian Bingman to be his top policy advisor.