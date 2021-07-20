Oklahoma health officials plead for residents to vaccinate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A coalition of Oklahoma health officials is pleading with Oklahomans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the number of cases and hospitalizations rise in the state.

The state health department reported Tuesday a seven-day average number of new cases of 733, double the 364 average of a week ago.

The department reported 409 hospitalizations, topping 400 for the first time since June.

Assistant Deputy Health Commissioner Buffy Heater says 90% of those hospitalized weren’t vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Oklahoma ranks is ninth in the nation with 209.2 new virus cases per 100,000 residents.

Health leaders say over 1.80 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.55 million have completed the series.

