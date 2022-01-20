Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating fatal shooting by trooper

YALE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z troopers are investigating after an early morning shooting on January 20 that killed Alan Wade Hutchinson, 39, of Inola, Oklahoma.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, troopers were advised of a vehicle on I-44 eastbound from Yale shooting at another vehicle. At 3:42 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at I-44 and Garnett Road.

The suspect’s vehicle refused to stop and troopers pursued. The suspect exited at 11th Street, re-entered I-44 eastbound, exited off again at 129th East Avenue and turned northbound.

The suspect swerved at OHP units involved in the pursuit, then went back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle. A trooper performed a successful tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) at 27th Street South.

According to the report, the suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm. A trooper then shot and killed the suspect. No OHP personnel were injured during the incident.

No other vehicles were struck by the suspect’s gunfire on the highway.