Oklahoma Highway Patrol to implement new accountability system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is testing a new accountability program for troopers that is set to go into effect January 21 2021.

Officials say the program utilizes a point system to keep track of the daily duties of troopers and emphasizes the main goals of OHP; public safety and traffic safety.

“Our goal under this new system is to ensure that the men and women of the Patrol that work for the taxpayers make the most efficient use of their time to best serve our citizens,” said Colonel Brent Sugg, Chief of the Highway Patrol. “The program consists of more than enforcement or issuing citations, but encompasses all of the duties of the Highway Patrol, including assisting stranded motorists, collision investigations and assisting other agencies.”

The program reportedly will still leave discretion to individual troopers. The decision whether to issue a warning or citation will still remain with the trooper involved with a situation. Higher point values will be awarded to troopers that issue citations for more critical violations that endanger the public, such as DUI or reckless driving.

Troopers can also earn points for community engagement and conducting safety programs. Officials say the accountability program aligns with the agency’s goals of the prevention of serious injury and fatality crashes.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol began testing the point system in August with 50 troopers and has since expanded to training all OHP members.

Breakdown of the full point system: