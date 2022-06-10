OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified its first probable case of monkeypox.

According to a Friday news release, OSDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the infection in a central Oklahoma resident with recent international travel to a country with confirmed cases.

“As soon as we learned about the monkeypox outbreak in Europe our response team began working to coordinate areas within the agency to respond if a case was identified in Oklahoma,” said Jan Fox, Deputy Commissioner of Health Preparedness. “We are currently working through the case investigation and contact tracing. However, we do want to stress to Oklahomans that the general public is not at risk.”

While the virus is not easily transmissible, OSDH says monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

Symptoms may include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person will also present with firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have a similar-appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

The individual is currently in isolation and OSDH officials are working to complete contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed.

More information about monkeypox is available on the OSDH website.