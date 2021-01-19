Oklahoma judge orders ‘Tiger King’ zoo to turn over big cats

(FILE) KEENESBURG, CO – APRIL 05: A pair of the 39 tigers rescued in 2017 from Joe Exotic’s G.W. Exotic Animal Park relax at the Wild Animal Sanctuary on April 5, 2020 in Keenesburg, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — The new owners of an Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary have been ordered to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs and their mothers to the federal government.

A federal judge issued the order last week in the case against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The Lowes took over operations of the zoo, which was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — and featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Jeffrey Lowe’s attorney, Daniel Card of Oklahoma City, hasn’t responded to a message seeking comment.

