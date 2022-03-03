JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 3, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Michael Wade Wigington, 44, on a felony child pornography charge.

According to a press release, a search warrant and an arrest warrant were served on March 3 at 211 S. Parrish in Hastings, Oklahoma by agents from the OSBI ICAC Task Force, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the District 6 Task Force. Wigington was arrested without incident and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.

His bond was set at $220,000.

The investigation began after an online storage platform reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user had more than 40 files of suspected child pornography. NCMEC determined the IP address came back to the Parish address in Hastings where Wigington lived.

NCMEC forwarded the information to the OSBI ICAC unit to investigate. In addition to the original files that were reported, a total of 146 videos and photos containing child pornography were uploaded to the online storage platform.

NCMEC received multiple cyber-tips regarding Wigington. He was also wanted for multiple warrants from seven different Oklahoma counties.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.