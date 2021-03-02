Oklahoma man dies after thief steals ambulance during emergency

Around the Region

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A crime in Choctaw County may have led to the death of an Oklahoma man.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, paramedics rushed to a home in Sopher after receiving a 911 call.

As medics were treating the patient inside the home, a thief jumped into the ambulance and took off. The suspect abandoned the ambulance a short distance away after stealing medication and supplies.

As a result of the theft, the patient had to be rushed to a hospital in Texas by a family member.

Sadly, he died on the way to the hospital.

Now, officials with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call the sheriff’s office at (580) 326-2130.

